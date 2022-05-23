Kim Kardashian Can't Stop Gushing About Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson may have only been dating for a number of months, but they are already one of pop culture's most talked about couples.

Rumors suggested the pair were an item after Kardashian kissed Davidson during an Aladdin-themed skit on "Saturday Night Live" in October 2021. While many didn't know what to believe at the time, the headlines proved to be true and we've been obsessed with #Kete ever since. Earlier in May, Kardashian and Davidson attended the Met Gala and posed on the carpet together. Kardashian wore a dress previously worn by the iconic Marilyn Monroe while Davidson looked dapper in a suit and sunglasses. During a red carpet interview with La La Anthony for Vogue, Kardashian was all smiles and couldn't help but compliment her man on their special night. "Doesn't he look so handsome?" Kardashian said to Anthony.

While appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" earlier this year, the SKIMS mogul admitted she had the "cutest pictures" of her and Pete on her phone but stated she didn't want to come across as desperate, therefore, she only chooses to give a "glimpse" of their relationship online. With that being said, Kardashian recently took to her Instagram Story to share a heartfelt message to her boyfriend.