Kim Kardashian Can't Stop Gushing About Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson may have only been dating for a number of months, but they are already one of pop culture's most talked about couples.
Rumors suggested the pair were an item after Kardashian kissed Davidson during an Aladdin-themed skit on "Saturday Night Live" in October 2021. While many didn't know what to believe at the time, the headlines proved to be true and we've been obsessed with #Kete ever since. Earlier in May, Kardashian and Davidson attended the Met Gala and posed on the carpet together. Kardashian wore a dress previously worn by the iconic Marilyn Monroe while Davidson looked dapper in a suit and sunglasses. During a red carpet interview with La La Anthony for Vogue, Kardashian was all smiles and couldn't help but compliment her man on their special night. "Doesn't he look so handsome?" Kardashian said to Anthony.
While appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" earlier this year, the SKIMS mogul admitted she had the "cutest pictures" of her and Pete on her phone but stated she didn't want to come across as desperate, therefore, she only chooses to give a "glimpse" of their relationship online. With that being said, Kardashian recently took to her Instagram Story to share a heartfelt message to her boyfriend.
Kim Kardashian is Pete Davidson's 'little life cheerleader'
Comedian Pete Davidson made his last appearance on "Saturday Night Live" on May 21. To honor an incredible run he had on the show, his girlfriend Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to share some touching words.
"In case you haven't heard this lately, I love you ... and I'm so proud of you — of the big things and the little things and everything in between the big things and the little things," the animated Instagram Story read, via Hollywood Life. The message continued, "Consider me your personal, little life cheerleader because you deserve to have one. Woo!" In addition to her message, Kardashian posted a collage of Davidson's appearances on the show to celebrate his journey, per People.
While Davidson was a beloved presence on "Saturday Night Live," there was a time when he expressed the cast made him feel he wasn't as hilarious as he should be. During an interview on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" in 2021, Davidson stated that being "surrounded by the funniest people all the time," left him feeling like "garbage." He joked, "I've definitely never felt less funny." Despite saying all of this, we know as well as Kim does that you will be missed, Pete!