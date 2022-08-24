Andrew Garfield Reveals The Extreme Lengths He Once Went To For A Role

Andrew Garfield is opening up about his experience playing a Jesuit priest in the 2016 film "Silence," and has made a shocking revelation. The movie, which was directed by Martin Scorsese, follows two Portuguese missionaries on their quest to locate their missing mentor (played by Liam Neeson). Despite receiving an Academy Award nomination, the film was deemed a commercial flop, having grossed $23.7 million worldwide with a production budget of $46 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

"It is Scorsese at his most sentimental and his weakest," wrote film critic Camila Long in The Times. "Halfway into its interminable 161 minutes, I realised that 'Silence' stood for something else as well: the silence of fans and critics, or anyone who might say what a flimsy, tokenistic, ego-driven brainfart it is."

The movie, which is based on Shusaku Endo's 1966 novel of the same name, received an Oscar nomination for best achievement in cinematography. However, Garfield failed to secure a nod for his role as Rodrigues. Now, the actor is revealing the shocking lengths he went to while preparing for the performance.