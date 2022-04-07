Jared Leto's On-Set Behavior Confirms What We Suspected About His Acting Process

Jared Leto has earned a reputation for transforming himself for every role, becoming enveloped by each character he plays. The veteran actor has employed what many would call "method acting" throughout his decorated career. In 2001's "Requiem For A Dream," to portray a heroin addict, Leto lost 28 pounds, practiced living homeless on the streets of New York City, and maintained sexual abstinence to make sex scenes more realistic. "I was in a constant state of hunger like my character," Leto told the BBC. "I was miserable. It was a painful, dark place, but it was rewarding."

Leto's approach to method acting isn't always so drab. To play the larger-than-life Joker in 2016's "Suicide Squad," Leto ran wild with the persona. Telling E! News in 2016 that, while in character, he sent cast members "used condoms and anal beads," he later clarified to Entertainment Weekly these were joke (haha) gifts sent with "a spirit of fun and adventure." Leto's undeniable dedication to his craft paid off in 2014 when he won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for "Dallas Buyers Club." Another role in which he shed extreme weight, Leto told The Wrap that he "stopped eating" to play the part of a transgender man living with HIV in the 1980s.

If one thought that Leto would be less serious in approaching the titular vampire in Sony's "Morbius," one... should have known better. Here's what happened when Leto stayed in character as Marvel's "living vampire" on-set.