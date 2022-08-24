Anne Heche's Son Shares Touching Reasoning Behind Her Hollywood Burial Site

Anne Heche will be laid to rest at a Los Angeles cemetery alongside her peers, her family has revealed, per USA Today. The actor was cremated on August 18 at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, nearly two weeks after succumbing to the injuries she sustained during a high-speed crash on August 5. She was 58 years old.

Heche's ashes will reportedly be placed in a mausoleum at the cemetery, which is the final resting place of fellow on-screen stars Judy Garland and Douglas Fairbanks, and music legends including Chris Cornell and Johnny Ramone. A small memorial is set to be held once the actor's headstone is etched.

"My brother Atlas and I want to thank Tyler, Noelle, and all the amazing people at Hollywood Forever for their kindness, compassion, and generosity of spirit," a statement released on behalf of the actor's two children, Homer Laffoon, 20, and Atlas Tupper, 13, read. The boys went on to explain the heart-warming reasoning for their choice, and we think it's something the "Six Days, Seven Nights" actor would appreciate.