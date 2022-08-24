Shakira Reportedly Has Strong Feelings About Her Ex Moving On

After 11 years together, Shakira and soccer player Gerard Piqué announced their breakup in June 2022. Their joint statement (via Hello!) did not provide many details about the reasoning, simply asking that fans respect the privacy of their two children, "who are [their] highest priority."

Their love story seemed like something out of a movie, with the pair first being introduced while filming for Shakira's "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" music video. It seemed to be love at first sight for both of the stars. During an appearance on Spain's TV3 (via People), Piqué shared that he hoped his soccer team would make it to the World Cup final, just so he could see her again. Shakira was performing at the match, and Spain ended up taking home the 2010 championship.

In 2011, Shakira made the relationship official. She took to Twitter to share a picture with Piqué, with the sweet caption, "Les presento a mi sol." The words, which translate to, "I present my sun," made it perfectly clear where the couple stood. Although Shakira and Piqué's joint breakup statement also firmly established the status of their relationship, the former has made it clear that she's not quite ready to move on.