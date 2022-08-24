Over 30% Of People Agree That This Celebrity Has The Worst Sense Of Style

One of the best things about award shows is ranking the best to worst dressed stars on the red carpet. It doesn't matter if it's the Oscars, Golden Globes, or BETs; you're guaranteed to see the entire style spectrum from WTF to OMG! Things have never been quite the same since Joan Rivers died. However, even though there are no fashion police on patrol now, it doesn't mean celebrities have ceased committing severe crimes against fashion.

Over the years, some complete cringe disasters have occurred, like poor Tara Reid's infamous 2004 red carpet catastrophe. As the actor posed for cameras outside P. Diddy's 35th birthday party, one of the straps of her dress fell down, resulting in one of the most awkward wardrobe malfunctions ever. And who could ever forget the star of the 2010 MTV VMAs, which turned out not to be a performer, but Lady Gaga's meat dress?

Celebrity style can be subjective and divisive. One person's Kim Kardashian 2013 Met Gala dress is a floral delight, and another's grandma's couch. Even unexpected fashion critic, the late Robin Williams, weighed in on the Kardashian clothing debate. "I think I wore it better," he tweeted (via Page Six) along with a side-by-side comparison pic of the reality star and himself dressed as Mrs. Doubtfire. But haters gonna hate, and when it comes to clothes, the claws come out. Nicki Swift asked readers which celebrity has the worst sense of style, and over 30% of people agreed on one star.