Several Famous Faces Are Appearing In Horatio Sanz's Misconduct Lawsuit
This article contains mention of sexual assault.
Horatio Sanz is being accused of sexually assaulting an underage fan at a "Saturday Night Live" afterparty and engaging in inappropriate behavior with her throughout the early 2000s, per Page Six. The woman, who remains unnamed, was from Pennsylvania and running a fan page for the popular sketch comedy show at the time. According to documents filed by the Supreme Court of the State of New York, the woman is suing NBCUniversal, SNL Studios, and Horatio Sanz, as well as 20 unnamed individuals.
Sanz allegedly invited the woman to a taping of "Saturday Night Live" as well as afterparties, where she consumed alcohol underage in front of "SNL" employees. The woman also claims that she and Sanz developed an inappropriate cyber relationship which revolved around discussing sexual fantasies and activities on a regular basis.
Sanz's accuser says she experienced "psychological and emotional harm" as a result of his behavior, which led to depression and self-medicating with drugs. His attorney Andrew Brettler, however, has denied the allegations. Brettler told TMZ, "Before filing this lawsuit anonymously, she demanded $7.5 million in exchange for her silence. We, of course, refused and will vigorously contest these totally meritless claims." Despite Sanz and his legal team denying the claims, the lawsuit is still in full swing. In fact, some famous faces may even become involved.
Jimmy Fallon and Tracy Morgan have now been named
The woman accusing Horatio Sanz of sexual misconduct is now claiming some other familiar faces were involved in the situation as well. According to Page Six, Sanz's accuser is also putting some blame on Jimmy Fallon, Tracy Morgan, "Saturday Night Live" creator Lorne Michaels, and NBC. She claims that the individuals listed all "enabled" Sanz's behavior and seemingly didn't do anything to stop it. Allegedly, Morgan hosted the party where she was sexually assaulted. The woman insists that at the event, "SNL" alums Tina Fey, Will Ferrell, and Maya Rudolph also did nothing to help her while Sanz was groping and inappropriately touching her in front of them.
In the legal documents, she claims, "NBC, Sanz, Michaels, Fallon and Morgan enabled each other's crime of unlawfully dealing with a child and endangering the welfare of a child." The document continues, "She was profoundly dehumanized as her heroes stood and laughed at her while her teenage body was violated."
The unnamed accuser asked to have Jimmy Fallon, Tracy Morgan, and Lorne Michaels added to the lawsuit on August 23, per Variety. According to Variety, the woman allegedly told Fallon she was just a junior in high school at one of the "SNL" parties as she drank with him and other NBC employees. NBCUniversal has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, but only time will tell how everything is going to play out.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).