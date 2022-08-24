Several Famous Faces Are Appearing In Horatio Sanz's Misconduct Lawsuit

This article contains mention of sexual assault.

Horatio Sanz is being accused of sexually assaulting an underage fan at a "Saturday Night Live" afterparty and engaging in inappropriate behavior with her throughout the early 2000s, per Page Six. The woman, who remains unnamed, was from Pennsylvania and running a fan page for the popular sketch comedy show at the time. According to documents filed by the Supreme Court of the State of New York, the woman is suing NBCUniversal, SNL Studios, and Horatio Sanz, as well as 20 unnamed individuals.

Sanz allegedly invited the woman to a taping of "Saturday Night Live" as well as afterparties, where she consumed alcohol underage in front of "SNL" employees. The woman also claims that she and Sanz developed an inappropriate cyber relationship which revolved around discussing sexual fantasies and activities on a regular basis.

Sanz's accuser says she experienced "psychological and emotional harm" as a result of his behavior, which led to depression and self-medicating with drugs. His attorney Andrew Brettler, however, has denied the allegations. Brettler told TMZ, "Before filing this lawsuit anonymously, she demanded $7.5 million in exchange for her silence. We, of course, refused and will vigorously contest these totally meritless claims." Despite Sanz and his legal team denying the claims, the lawsuit is still in full swing. In fact, some famous faces may even become involved.