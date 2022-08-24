Hunter Schafer Is Coming Under Fire For Eyebrow-Raising Instagram Comment

Most high-school girls struggle with their identity during their teen years. However, it's harder when they also have to fight for acceptance as a transgender woman. On HBO's "Euphoria," Hunter Schafer plays trans student Jules Vaughn, a role she can identify with — as the truth about Schafer's journey of coming to terms with being transgender closely mirrors her character's.

Schafer found it cathartic to publicly portray the inner struggles of transitioning. "Part of surviving [that] experience was just, like, getting through s***. Letting it rest and not addressing it," they explained to V magazine. The star opened up even further about how she felt. "When your exterior world and your body and your self are not in line with who you are, you turn inward," Schafer told Harper's Bazaar. "[I built] a really rich inner world until I started feeling like myself in my body." Having gone through adversity and come out the other side, Schafer is an outspoken advocate for others. She was "the youngest plaintiff" to sue North Carolina, demanding the state's "bathroom bill" be repealed.

Despite their success in helping overturn the legislation, Schafer acknowledges there's still a long way to go. "The most vulnerable [victims] aren't even all trans men, women, or non-binary individuals," she wrote in i-D. "They're the people who don't directly fit into our idea of what a man or a woman looks like, whatever their identity may be." Given their support of gender fluidity, fans may be surprised Hunter Schafer added major fuel to the controversy fire with an eyebrow-raising Instagram comment.