Busta Rhymes Totally Lashes Out At Fan For Touching Him

A recent TikTok video shows a concertgoer trying to grab Busta Rhymes. After the rapper slapped her hand away, he confronted the man next to her, saying, "Ayo, shorty, you're with your man, right? That's your girl? What kinda s*** are you on that you're gonna let her continue to grab me up?" The crowd went wild, as Rhymes continued, "See, I'm a grown man. I'll f*** your girl, bro. I don't want to f*** your girl. Tame your girl." The pair stood in silence, as Rhymes kept scolding her for disrespecting his physical boundaries. In conclusion, he said, "She ain't from my day. In my time, we didn't f*** with all these cameras, homie. Take your girl and tell her to stand behind you."

In the comments section, some fans thought that Rhymes went too far with his reaction. One user wrote, "He could've backed up or waved off a no. Busta did to much w/this he ain't 20 no more to be extra like that. it screams senior citizen attitude." Another person said, "He went overboard, he could've slapped her hand and kept it moving. He didn't have to embarrass them like that."

On September 7, Rhymes will receive the BMI Icon Award at its 2022 R&B/Hip-Hop Awards. And, according to Ticketmaster, Rhymes will also be performing at New York's Rolling Loud Festival in September. Hopefully, the drama won't repeat itself at either of these upcoming events.