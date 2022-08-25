Legal Expert Explains Why Harvey Weinstein Isn't Off The Hook Yet With Appeal Decision - Exclusive

The truth about Harvey Weinstein was Hollywood's worst kept secret. For decades, the movie mogul was given carte blanche to flash, grope, assault, and threaten women. That all changed in March 2020, however, when Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison. Per NBC News, he was found guilty of the "third-degree rape of Jessica Mann, a former aspiring actress, and a count of criminal sexual act in the first degree against Mimi Haley, a former Project Runway production assistant."

"This verdict has solidified #MeToo not just as a social and political movement but as a legal movement too," CNN claimed. However, if his team of top-notch attorneys gets their way, Weinstein's prison life could be done and dusted after just two short years. ABC News reports the disgraced producer has been granted an appeal after his lawyers claimed "certain testimony allowed at trial was improper." They also argued that one of the jurors should have been dismissed from serving because of a book about "predatory older men" they'd written.

"I am innocent of these charges, and I am so grateful to my attorneys for working hard and smart on this," Weinstein told the outlet. "Their hard work will help me prove my innocence in the end." Meanwhile, a spokesperson vowed Weinstein's legal eagles "will do what is needed" to overturn his conviction. Not so fast! Nicki Swift spoke with a legal expert who explained why Weinstein isn't off the hook yet, despite the appeal decision.