Glee Star Heather Morris Reveals Bizarre Jennifer Lopez Audition Experience

Jennifer Lopez was a dancer before the singing and acting chops came through. This means that her backup dancers are probably some of the best in the world. Dancer Matt Day told "Good Day Sacramento" in 2020 that the audition process for her Las Vegas residency was a "grueling" two days. But the hard work paid off, and he got to shine onstage with the one and only J.Lo.

Others had a not-so-great experience with being selected to dance with the megastar. Loyola Marymount University student Jesseca Cipkas was selected to be in Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl halftime performance, per NBC Los Angeles. She first thought it was an audition, but later found out it was more of a "volunteer" position. After considering the 60 hours of rehearsal, with little time to prepare and no pay, she decided to pull out.

Natalie Romero had a different experience. She danced for Lopez at her house after getting an invite-only opportunity to audition, per Dance Spirit. Although she admitted she was nervous dancing in front of the star, she also mentioned that the expertise and energy Lopez gives off is worth it, saying, "Working with her is like working with a whole team of masters. She sees, she hears, and she feels it all." And "Glee" star Heather Morris had a different experience from all three of these people.