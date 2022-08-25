How Vanessa Bryant Is Honoring Kobe And Gigi After Her Huge Legal Win

Vanessa Bryant recently won a lawsuit against Los Angeles County, following the tragic death of her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna in a 2020 helicopter crash, per TMZ. Bryant's legal battle revolved around fear that cellphone photos of the victims wrongfully obtained by L.A. County deputies would one day become public. A jury of 10 individuals awarded Bryant $16 million after agreeing she suffered emotional distress caused by the images' existence. The jury found Los Angeles County Sheriff's and Fire departments guilty of breaching the family's constitutional rights by violating their privacy, per CNN.

Following the legal win, Vanessa posted a selfie of her with Kobe and Gianna on Instagram and captioned the post, "All for you! I love you! JUSTICE for Kobe and Gigi! #Betonyourself #MambaDay 8•24•22 [purple and gold heart emojis] #MambaMentality." Per CNN, Bryant's lawyer, Luis Li, released a statement following the verdict and said, "This case has always been about accountability. And now the jury has unanimously spoken."

The jury also awarded Christopher Chester $15 million, a man who lost his wife and daughter in the tragic helicopter crash. While attorneys for Los Angeles County disagreed with the verdict, it's clear the families involved received justice for their loved ones. Now, Vanessa Bryant just announced a new way she will be honoring both Kobe and Gigi years after the tragedy.