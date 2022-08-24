Verdict In Kobe Bryant Crash Trial Elicits Emotional Reaction From Vanessa

Since the devastating loss of her husband and daughter in January 2020, Vanessa Bryant has been fighting for justice. In September of that year, she filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles County, alleging that first responders to the helicopter crash site took photos of her family members' remains. According to the Associated Press, the invasion of privacy suit seeks to penalize the deputy and fire captain who captured the images and shared them "for a laugh."

The trial has been emotional and contentious, with Bryant breaking down during testimony from a man who had been shown the images. Per Nicki Swift's courtroom reporter, Bryant shared she "[lives] in fear every day of... having these images pop up." She has maintained, "I don't ever want to see these photographs. I want to remember my husband and my daughter the way they were." While the lawyer for the defense has argued that the lack of an image leak thus far proves the discretion of the first responders, CBS reported Bryant's rebuttal: "Once it's spread, you can't get it back." As Nicki Swift court reporter noted, Bryant has experienced intense anxiety and even been threatened with leaks of the photos.

In closing arguments, the lawyer for Bryant's co-plaintiff urged the jury to award the duo millions of dollars. "You can't award too much money for what they went through," he said, per CNN. "What they went through is inhuman and inhumane." Now, after many days of testimony, a verdict has arrived.