The Tragic Reason Vanessa Bryant Had To Excuse Herself From The Kobe Crash Trial

Vanessa Bryant's invasion of privacy trial against Los Angeles County has commenced, with her fleeing the courtroom on the second day of testimony.

The widow of basketball legend Kobe Bryant filed a lawsuit against the county in September 2020, accusing the fire and sheriff's department employees of taking and sharing photos of Kobe and Gianna Bryant's remains after they were killed in a devastating helicopter crash months earlier. "This lawsuit is about accountability and about preventing this disgraceful behavior from happening to other families in the future who have suffered loss," Vanessa's attorney, Luis Li, said in a statement at the time, per AP News. "The department formally refused Mrs. Bryant's requests for information saying it was 'unable to assist' with any inquiry and had no legal obligation to do so. It's now for a court to tell the department what its obligations are."

The county has initially attempted to have the case dismissed, but U.S. District Judge John F. Walter denied the motion, saying that "there are genuine issues of material facts for trial," per the Los Angeles Times. Now that the trial is underway, Vanessa couldn't help but get emotional when sensitive details about the accident were discussed in court.