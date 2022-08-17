Fire Captain Who Allegedly Showed Off Photos Of Kobe Bryant's Remains Gives Gruesome Defense

On August 10, Vanessa Bryant began her long-awaited invasion of privacy trial against Los Angeles County. And throughout the course of hearings so far, shocking claims have been brought to light concerning the accused first responders and the department's handling of sensitive death scene photos.

During the August 12 hearing, retired LAPD lieutenant Adam Bercovici gave a chilling testimony in which he said death photos, like Kobe's, are frequently shared among officers. In a statement noted by our Nicki Swift reporter, Bercovici revealed some officers even have "death books" or ghoul books" containing deceased individuals. During that same hearing, witness Luella Weireter — the wife of Los Angeles Fire Department captain Cody Weireter — told the court that Fire Captain Tony Imbrenda showed off the graphic photos during the Golden Mike Awards in 2020, as our Nicki Swift courtroom reporter revealed. Luella also claimed that fire fighter specialist Sky Cornell joked about seeing Kobe's "burnt up body" before proceeding to eat.

After an explosive August 15 testimony from retired firefighter Brian Jordan — who said he never took photos of the bodies from the crash site despite multiple witnesses claiming otherwise — the trial took another dramatic turn when Imbrenda took the stand.