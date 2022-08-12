The Disturbing Reason Nicole Brown Simpson Got Brought Up At The Kobe Bryant Trial

In January 2020, fans around the world mourned the death of Kobe Bryant after he was involved in a fatal helicopter crash while en route to a basketball game. The tragic incident also took the lives of his daughter, Gianna, and seven other beloved individuals from the close knit community of Orange County.

A few months after the star athlete's death, his wife Vanessa Bryant sued the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for allegedly leaking personal photos from the crash site. "Faced with a scene of unimaginable loss, no fewer than eight sheriff's deputies at the crash site pulled out their personal cell phones and snapped photos of the dead children, parents and coaches," the lawsuit stated, per The Bleacher Report. "The deputies took these photos for their own personal gratification."

On August 10, Bryant's trial began, and on day three of the proceedings, new troubling claims about the department surfaced, with an expert witness invoking the memory of the late Nicole Brown Simpson to prove a chilling point.