The Disturbing Threat Vanessa Bryant Received About Kobe's Body

Vanessa Bryant's case against Los Angeles County has taken some disturbing turns since it hit the courtroom. Vanessa's lawyer opened the trial — which came about after some first responders were accused of taking graphic photos of the helicopter crash scene that killed her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter, Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, and showing them to people not affiliated with the case — by sharing how she lives in constant fear of the images leaking, per TMZ. And things have only gotten more difficult from there.

Nicki Swift has been in the courtroom throughout the trial, as Vanessa admitted she was left "blindsided" when she learned via a 2020 Los Angeles Times report about the disturbing photos, adding, "I trusted them not to do these things." As for her reaction to learning about the images? "I wanted to run down the block and just scream," she admitted.

Vanessa's co-plaintiff in the case, Chris Chester, has also spoken of his experience on the stand, explaining how, just like Vanessa, he too lives in constant fear of the extremely graphic images, believed to have shown gruesome sights like mangled body parts, being seen by the public. Chris, who lost his wife, Sarah Chester, and his teenage daughter, Payton Chester, in the crash, alleged that one fire captain supposedly turned in his laptop with a missing hard drive, poking holes in the investigation into what photos may still remain. Now, Vanessa has taken to the stand, sharing an extremely disturbing threat she received.