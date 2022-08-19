Man Who Lost Loved Ones In Kobe Bryant Crash Reveals Debilitating Fear

The horror helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight other souls, including his teenage daughter, Gianna Bryant, has been brought back into the spotlight after Kobe's wife, Vanessa Bryant, sued Los Angeles County over claims members of the police department had taken gruesome pictures at the scene of the crash and showed them to people, including once in a bar to a bartender (via ABC 7).

The case regarding the alleged serious breach entered the courtroom in August, and some extremely gruesome and graphic depictions about what the crash scene really looked like have come to light since then. The details have been so grisly that USA Today reported Vanessa had to leave the courtroom on one occasion, as well as deciding not to even enter the room as the horrific descriptions were made three times in the first three days of the trial.

Vanessa is joined in the case by Chris Chester, who lost two loved ones in the crash. Chris sadly lost his wife, Sarah Chester, and their daughter, Payton, who was just 13-years-old at the time. Now, Chris is speaking out during the court case about the horrific ordeal he's been dealing with and sharing one of the thing that worries him the most in the wake of the unimaginable tragedy.