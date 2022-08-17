Forensic Expert's Blunt Opinion Sheds New Suspicion In Kobe Bryant Crash Trial

It has been an intense and emotional week for Vanessa Bryant, who is expected to testify against the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Fire Department officials for sharing gruesome photos of her husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna's remains.

According to a Nicki Swift courtroom reporter, Luella Weireter, wife of Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Cody Weireter, took the witness stand on August 12, and her gripping testimony made Vanessa break down in court. Luella is the wife of Cody Weireter, a captain at the LAFD, and she recalled attending the Golden Mike Awards in 2020 just a few weeks after the crash. Luella alleged she witnessed Fire Captain Tony Imbrenda flaunting the horrifying photos of the victims' remains. "I can't believe I just looked at Kobe's burnt up body and now I'm about to eat," she claimed Fire Fighter Specialist and fellow attendee Sky Cornell quipped. Additionally, retired LAPD Lieutenant Adam Bercovici seemingly confirmed sharing sensitive photos throughout the police department is a common occurrence.

Now, a forensic expert has come forward with even more damning testimony against LA County officials, this time concerning the handling of evidence.