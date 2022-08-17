Forensic Expert's Blunt Opinion Sheds New Suspicion In Kobe Bryant Crash Trial
It has been an intense and emotional week for Vanessa Bryant, who is expected to testify against the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Fire Department officials for sharing gruesome photos of her husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna's remains.
According to a Nicki Swift courtroom reporter, Luella Weireter, wife of Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Cody Weireter, took the witness stand on August 12, and her gripping testimony made Vanessa break down in court. Luella is the wife of Cody Weireter, a captain at the LAFD, and she recalled attending the Golden Mike Awards in 2020 just a few weeks after the crash. Luella alleged she witnessed Fire Captain Tony Imbrenda flaunting the horrifying photos of the victims' remains. "I can't believe I just looked at Kobe's burnt up body and now I'm about to eat," she claimed Fire Fighter Specialist and fellow attendee Sky Cornell quipped. Additionally, retired LAPD Lieutenant Adam Bercovici seemingly confirmed sharing sensitive photos throughout the police department is a common occurrence.
Now, a forensic expert has come forward with even more damning testimony against LA County officials, this time concerning the handling of evidence.
Forensic expert testifies evidence was destroyed
David Freskos, the plaintiff's forensics witness, testified on August 17 that the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department "violated fundamental forensics principles" when responding to a complaint from Rafael Mendez Jr., who witnessed Deputy Joey Cruz showing off crash scene photos at a California bar. Capt. Jorge Valdez investigated the January 29, 2020, complaint, but, as Freskos concluded, "a complete investigation could not be carried out" due to Sheriff Alex Villanueva directing those tied to the incident to delete the photos immediately, per Nicki Swift's reporter. As such, the investigation into sharing crash site photos became more difficult, Freskos testified.
Freskos further analyzed the findings of Kroll Associates, the firm which conducted the forensic investigation. Kroll couldn't find any photos of human remains on any of the suspected devices, leading Freskos to believe the evidence was permanently destroyed. Out of the 11 deputies ordered to turn in their phones, nine bought new devices, which made the recovery process harder. Per Nicki Swift's court reporter, Freskos testified Cruz had his phone "wiped or reset to factory settings" before turning it in. What's more? Former Fire Captain Brian Jordan handed over his work computer missing its internal hard drive, per the findings.
Ultimately, Freskos stressed the importance of immediately preserving and making forensic copies of devices in these situations. However, the defense argued this is an "aspirational" scenario, stating LASD was under no obligation to order deputies to turn in their devices.