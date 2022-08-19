Vanessa Bryant's Testimony Reveals Heartbreaking Hopes Kobe Had For The Future

The helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven other souls in January 2020 just seems to keep on getting more and more tragic. The awful accident returned to the headlines in August when Vanessa Bryant went to court after filing a case against Los Angeles County, claiming, per People, she suffered emotional distress due to some first responders taking gruesome photos of the scene, which they then shared with others.

Nicki Swift has been in the courtroom as the trial unfolds, including on August 17 when a forensics expert claimed a proper investigation into the Kobe crash photos couldn't be completed because those who took and shared the images were told to delete them. That came a few days after Vanessa broke down in the courtroom after a witness spoke about alleged insensitive remarks made when two firefighters were looking at the images — which are thought to show badly disfigured body parts — during an award show, cracking a joke about what they were looking at.

The case has also seen some heart-rending remarks from those personally affected by the horrific accident, with Chris Chester — who lost his daughter, Payton, and his wife, Sarah, in the crash – speaking candidly about his trauma and the fear he faces every single day that the gruesome images could leak. Now, Vanessa has also testified in the macabre case, sharing some emotional details — including Kobe's heartbreaking hopes for the future.