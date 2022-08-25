How Much Was Joe E. Tata Worth When He Died?

Fans of the original "Beverly Hills, 90210" were saddened to hear about the death of actor Joe E. Tata, who played the owner of the Peach Pit, Nat Bussichio, on the show. The character actor was best-known for his role during the original run of the beloved teen soap series. "90210" co-star Ian Ziering took to Instagram on August 25 to announce Tata's passing. "Though the peach pit was a 90210 set, It often felt like the backdrop to the Joe E Tata show," he wrote in a lengthy caption that paid homage to the deceased actor.

Once news of Tata's death broke, fans of the cherished series took to Twitter to pay their respects. "Joe E. Tata you are a huge part of why Beverly Hills, 90210 is such a special show," one fan tweeted. "He was such an important character to the show, and a father figure to the gang," another added.

Although many fans associated Tata with the hit '90s series, the actor had appeared in a slew of popular TV shows throughout his career, as Ziering mentioned in his post. "The stories of days gone by that he would share, incredible experiences in the entertainment industry that he was a part of would keep us all captivated," the "90210" star wrote. Per IMDb, Tata appeared in "Hogan's Heroes," "Batman," "The A-Team," and many other hit shows over his successful career — leaving him with a good bit of money that he unfortunately could not access.