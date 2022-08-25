An Unexpected Mother-Daughter Duo Is Reportedly Joining Dancing With The Stars

Ever since Derek and Julianne Hough became the iconic dancing sibling duo they are, "Dancing with the Stars" has enjoyed creating some friendly competition for celebrity families. Kim Kardashian was a contestant on Season 7, and six seasons later, Rob Kardashian danced his way to second place on the show. Season 21 brought a competition between the spouses, as Alexa and Carlos PenaVega competed against each other.

"It's so good, though, because he literally rehearses right next door," the "Spy Kids" actor told Entertainment Tonight about dancing against each other. "So he'll walk over to me and he'll just give me a kiss. It's just so encouraging. He is my teammate and my life partner, so I like that encouragement. I need it."

Last season, the ballroom dance competition show decided to pair a real-life couple together. Although fans mentioned the steamy connection between Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green made them feel a bit uncomfortable at times, the professional dancer took to Instagram to clap back at the comments. Whether they're competing against each other or competing with each other, the show clearly has a history of inviting family members and significant others to the ballroom, and it seems they're continuing with this friendly competition between family members.