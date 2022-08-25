Shia LaBeouf Sets The Record Straight On Olivia Wilde Firing Story

"Don't Worry Darling" — the second directorial effort by Olivia Wilde — is set to hit theaters on September 23, but the film is already causing a bit of an uproar. For instance, Florence Pugh recently slammed fans and critics for placing too much focus on her sex scenes with co-star Harry Styles instead of the movie's artistic performances, as she relayed in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

Now, Shia LaBeouf is debunking stories he was fired from the drama flick — and he is not mincing words. Here's how it all started: In an August 24 cover story with Variety, Wilde finally addressed why Harry Styles replaced LaBeouf in the lead role of Jack. "His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions," she explained. "He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy." Wilde went on to suggest that the decision was made in order to safeguard her cast and crew, as she aspires to create a comfortable workplace for everyone. Despite Wilde never using the word "fired," Variety asserted that was the case in its report. Then, other outlets — including Nicki Swift — reported Wilde as hitting the eject button on LaBeouf.

Not one to keep quiet, LaBeouf is speaking out about the casting debacle — and by doing so, has made the case for Hollywood being one big game of telephone.