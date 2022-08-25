RHOBH's Sutton Stracke Just Took A Big Relationship Step With Her New Man
When Sutton Stracke and her ex-husband Christian Stracke divorced in 2016, she obtained the kind of wealth that it takes to hold court with the ladies of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," with Celebrity Net Worth estimating she's worth around $50 million. At the urging of her good friend Lisa Rinna, the mother of three joined the "RHOBH" cast in 2020, per ET, and fans have gotten a front-row seat to her re-entry into the dating world.
Sutton may have scored big financially when she and her minor league baseball team-owning ex split, but in her love life, she's struck out in painful fashion more than once. In a deleted "RHOBH" scene, she recalled how, on her birthday, Christian informed her he wanted a divorce. The kicker? He attended her party and presented her with a cake. Sutton later started dating real estate agent Michael Mahoney, but during the Season 11 reunion special, she told host Andy Cohen, "We were on a nice Valentine's weekend, and he broke up with me," per The Daily Dish.
However, all of this didn't deter her from getting back in the dating game, and viewers got to watch her bond with Erika Jayne by showing her some of the eligible bachelors on the Bumble dating app. "I don't want a boyfriend," Sutton told Jayne – but she found one.
Sutton Stracke is dating a Jeopardy! contestant
Sutton Stracke previously said she has no interest in getting remarried, per The Daily Dish, but could there be another diamond in her future after all? On August 24, Stracke made her relationship with television producer Sanjit Das Instagram official. She captioned a selfie with her beau, "Good things do come out of #rhobh."
Viewers have already been introduced to Das on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Stracke met him on Bumble, per The U.S. Sun, and she revealed that they bonded over their appreciation for college football while getting to know one another over drinks. Das got to hear exactly what Stracke thought of him when they were having a FaceTime conversation and her castmates snatched her phone. "Excuse me, I actually like him!" she blurted out, not realizing that Das could hear her. Their future together didn't look hopeful when Sutton mentioned the possibility of meeting up for a third time and Das didn't respond, but it looks like he was interested after all.
According to J-Archive, Das competed on "Jeopardy!" in 2001. While the Virginia native didn't win, he did go home with a Princess Caribbean cruise. Das once worked as the head of ABC's digital team and is currently employed by Moloko Entertainment, according to his website. His bio reads, "As a multiple Emmy-winning executive, I've had the good fortune of working with some of the best storytellers in the world on high-profile television and sports properties." Sounds like a catch!