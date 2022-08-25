RHOBH's Sutton Stracke Just Took A Big Relationship Step With Her New Man

When Sutton Stracke and her ex-husband Christian Stracke divorced in 2016, she obtained the kind of wealth that it takes to hold court with the ladies of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," with Celebrity Net Worth estimating she's worth around $50 million. At the urging of her good friend Lisa Rinna, the mother of three joined the "RHOBH" cast in 2020, per ET, and fans have gotten a front-row seat to her re-entry into the dating world.

Sutton may have scored big financially when she and her minor league baseball team-owning ex split, but in her love life, she's struck out in painful fashion more than once. In a deleted "RHOBH" scene, she recalled how, on her birthday, Christian informed her he wanted a divorce. The kicker? He attended her party and presented her with a cake. Sutton later started dating real estate agent Michael Mahoney, but during the Season 11 reunion special, she told host Andy Cohen, "We were on a nice Valentine's weekend, and he broke up with me," per The Daily Dish.

However, all of this didn't deter her from getting back in the dating game, and viewers got to watch her bond with Erika Jayne by showing her some of the eligible bachelors on the Bumble dating app. "I don't want a boyfriend," Sutton told Jayne – but she found one.