Kylie Jenner Gets Absolutely Ripped Over Latest Fan Interaction

It's not unusual for the Kardashian/Jenner clan to be in the news for a controversial move, as the famous family are pretty much the queens of controversy these days. Back in 2014, Kylie Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner felt the wrath of fans following an appearance in Texas which rubbed up quite a few who claimed to have attended the wrong way. The siblings got quite the backlash, per Radar Online, with one person writing in a since deleted tweet, "I met Kylie and Kendall Jenner today and they are b***hes." Another fan tweeted in another since removed message, "They were so pretty! Kylie was kinda rude but Kendall was super nice. You couldn't take pictures though."

And that's hardly the first time Kylie has been called out. The following year, Kylie was slammed again by fans after paparazzi video surfaced of her swearing at a fan who confused her for her sister. The video showed Kylie being called Kendall, to which she responded by snapping back, "Get the [expletive] out of my face." Yikes. The year after that, Kylie hit the headlines once again after TMZ got footage of the star making her way into a restaurant while being hounded by fans pleading with her to get a selfie or her autograph. The star seemed in a bit of a rush and hit back at one fan who appeared to touch her arm, "Don't touch me!"

And now? Well, it seems like Kylie's fan interactions haven't gotten much better.