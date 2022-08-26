Justin Long Confirms What We Suspected About Britney Spears' On-Set Behavior

In 2001, Britney Spears spoke to the Daily Record about how important it was to her to stay grounded and avoid letting fame go to her head. "When I'm off stage, I'm just like everybody else," she stated. Over two decades later, Justin Long confirmed this to be true in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I remember her being so down-to-earth, like disarmingly down-to-earth," he said. "I remember being struck by how normal and easygoing she seemed for all the hoopla surrounding her."

Long praised Spears for treating everyone on the "Crossroads" set with kindness and expressed sadness over her treatment by the invasive paparazzi. He described getting a brief glimpse inside Spears' far-from-normal life in a 2020 Instagram post. "People would clamor to get to her and paparazzi were constantly lurking behind trees, in bushes, etc." he recalled. According to the "Accepted" actor, Spears grew apprehensive when she had to leave the set and face the frenzy.

One way Spears made sure that Long felt comfortable working with her was to apologize to him for the state of her legs when they were shooting their bedroom scene. She tried to prove that they were a bit bristly by making him touch her leg, but he laughingly recalled to People, "It was like silk. I swear, it was the smoothest thing I'd ever felt, it was like a dolphin."