Kathie Lee Gifford's Heartbreaking Birthday Tribute To Regis Philbin

With a 15-year run as co-hosts of what was then known as "Live with Regis and Kathie Lee" (now titled "Live with Kelly and Ryan") Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford became one of the most beloved duos in TV history. The duo entertained America morning after morning on the ABC show and formed a close friendship in that time, one neither made a secret of. "Kathie Lee, you want to know the best part of my life? My TV life? Was in the 15 years I spent with you," Philbin gushed in a sweet leaving message for Gifford in 2019 as she departed "Today" . "We stayed friends throughout the entire game and it was a lot of fun," he added.

It was no surprise then that Gifford was heartbroken by Philbin's sad death in July 2020. The star took to Instagram to pay a touching tribute to her late longtime friend, sharing a snap of herself and the beloved former "America's Got Talent" host alongside a poignant caption that read, "There are no words to fully express the love I have for my precious friend, Regis. I simply adored him and every day with him was a gift." Gifford also sent her love to Philbin's family, signing off her post, "There has never been anyone like him. And there never will be."

Now, Gifford is honoring her late friend on social media once again with a sweet message for what would have been his 91st birthday.