Why Fans Are Fuming Over Kelly Ripa's Treatment Of Ryan Seacrest

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are one of the most notable celebrity duos in the industry. The two have co-hosted "Live! with Kelly and Ryan" since 2017, and according to them, they jive on-screen because before being co-workers, they were friends. "Kelly and I have been friends for two decades," Seacrest told People in March. "So we know each other way before — longer before we were on the air together." He said that they've been best buds for so long that they can pretty much finish each other's sentences at this point. "When we look at each other and talk to each other, there's obviously a tremendous amount of trust and respect, but also we can read each other's mind."

In 2020, when there were rumors that Ripa had been planning to retire, she admitted that she was open to the idea, but loved working with Seacrest so much that she doesn't mind continuing co-hosting. "I talk about this with Ryan all the time because I was really looking to retire like by now, but Ryan Seacrest is so fabulous to work with," she shared with Parade. "We've been friends for two decades, and I've got to tell you he is really such a draw to me there... He makes every day feel like I'm not working and that's when you know you have a great working relationship."

Viewers, however, beg to differ. After a recent episode of "Live!," some fans took to the Instagram comments section to express disappointment over how Ripa was "rude" to Seacrest on-air.