Kelly Ripa Has Something To Say About Ryan Seacrest's Much Younger Girlfriend

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest continue to be the best of friends both on and off the air — so much so, in fact, that Ripa has something to say about who Seacrest is currently dating.

Ripa and Seacrest were friends long before they started co-hosting "Live with Kelly and Ryan," and being on the morning talk show only helped solidify their bond. "We share everything with each other, on the show and off the show," Seacrest told Entertainment Weekly in February 2021. "It's an interesting dynamic. I'm very close to her husband as well. Mark and I speak often in text, often talk to each other, about life and things that we're working on or things that we want to do."

Ripa even shared that she enjoys working with Seacrest so much that she postponed her plans for retirement. "I talk about this with Ryan all the time because I was really looking to retire like by now, but Ryan Seacrest is so fabulous to work with and he is such a good friend," she shared in an interview with Parade. "We've been friends for two decades, and I've got to tell you he is really such a draw to me there. I just love working with him so much. He makes every day feel like I'm not working and that's when you know you have a great working relationship." The co-hosts are practically family at this point, and because they're close, Ripa has opinions on Seacrest's dating life, including his current relationship with his new girlfriend, Aubrey Paige.