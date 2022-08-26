Drake Gets Fans Talking With His New Look

Over the last decade, music fans have immersed themselves in the artistic stylings of Canadian hip-hop artist Drake. After breaking away from his "Degrassi" acting roots in the late 2000s, the Young Money signee has gone on to release hits like "Best I Ever Had," "God's Plan," and "Take Care." Since then, the Grammy award-winner has become one of the world's most popular, in-demand artists and has even won Billboard's Artist Of The Decade award to prove it. "In the last... probably five years or four years, I really realized that far after I'm gone from here that I will be a part of music history," he said in an interview with Rap Radar in 2019.

While Drake and his expansive song catalog have undoubtedly cemented his status as a music icon, the influential lyricist has also made waves for his fashion and hair choices. From his signature heart embellished fade to his controversial cornrows, the beloved artist has certainly kept fans on their toes. However, Drizzy's latest hairstyle has pop culture enthusiasts utterly perplexed.