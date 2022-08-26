Drake Gets Fans Talking With His New Look
Over the last decade, music fans have immersed themselves in the artistic stylings of Canadian hip-hop artist Drake. After breaking away from his "Degrassi" acting roots in the late 2000s, the Young Money signee has gone on to release hits like "Best I Ever Had," "God's Plan," and "Take Care." Since then, the Grammy award-winner has become one of the world's most popular, in-demand artists and has even won Billboard's Artist Of The Decade award to prove it. "In the last... probably five years or four years, I really realized that far after I'm gone from here that I will be a part of music history," he said in an interview with Rap Radar in 2019.
While Drake and his expansive song catalog have undoubtedly cemented his status as a music icon, the influential lyricist has also made waves for his fashion and hair choices. From his signature heart embellished fade to his controversial cornrows, the beloved artist has certainly kept fans on their toes. However, Drizzy's latest hairstyle has pop culture enthusiasts utterly perplexed.
Drake debuts slicked back curls
On August 25, Drake shocked fans when he uploaded an Instagram post that featured him in a very 80s-esque slicked back style. Alongside the photos, which were taken at an unknown casino, the "Sticky" writer also included a video of him getting the aforementioned hairstyle. Poking fun at his new hairdo, the beloved rapper's caption asked his fans to "Give this guy a name..." which resulted in hilarious comments from some of his fans and industry peers. "eTalk" host Tyrone Edwards wrote, "Lionel Drizzy!" Another fan commented, "Drake De Niro." Singer-songwriter Charlotte Day Wilson went with a more mundane approach, writing, "Steve. Idk why, but Steve."
Even though Drake has been having fun with his new slicked back style, some have theorized that the former "Degrassi" star may be planning new music. In the past Drake has switched up his look ahead of new album releases. Before announcing the official release date for "Certified Lover Boy" in 2021, the Grammy winner uploaded a photo of him sporting a fade with a heart hairline design (via Hypebeast). While his new hairstyle isn't a clear indicator of new music, nothing is off the table for Drizzy and his OVO empire.