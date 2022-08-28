The Unlikely Star Of The 2022 VMAs' Cameras Has Twitter Cracking All The Jokes
The 2022 MTV VMA's just got underway and it didn't take long before social media began obsessing over the different Easter eggs celebrities began dropping throughout the night.
Held at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, the 2022 MTV VMA's are hosted this year by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow. But while the three hosts are guaranteed to be some of the most talked about stars of the night, it wasn't long into the show before fans began noticing fellow celebrities in the audience and the hints they were dropping — whether in outfits or shady looks. And from there, it didn't take long for fans to start talking on social media. Like Taylor Swift's surprise appearance on the red carpet, to her dance moves during Lizzo's performance, to Lil Nas X and his feather-tiered skirt and headdress — all winning over fans and social media quickly.
But while social media fans have been obsessing over spotting different musicians in the audience during the award show, there has been one unsuspecting celebrity — with no background in music — that has stolen the show on Twitter and become the star of the 2022 VMA's camera.
Jimmy Fallon stole the show at the 2022 VMA's
Sitting in "First Class," it didn't take fans long to notice an unusual passenger on Jack Harlow's plane during his performance of "First Class." And that celebrity was none other than Jimmy Fallon — who ended up stealing the show on social media after his appearance.
Wearing a relaxed white button-down with red embroidery, dark pants, and striped socks, it seems like Fallon wasn't trying to draw too much attention to himself during this year's VMA's. But while Fallon wasn't looking for attention — that was exactly what he got. As the VMA's camera continuously cut to Fallon, many fans were confused as to why. "Why they keep randomly showing Jimmy Fallon," one fan wrote. Another Twitter user echoed this with a similar statement: "Why tf is Jimmy Fallon here and why [do] they keep cutting to him as if he's some music legend?"
But while many fans online were confused as to why Fallon was at the award show — and stealing all the camera time — many couldn't help but show their support for their favorite late-night host. "Why y'all hate Jimmy Fallon? He looks great and I'm happy he's there! I love him," one fan wrote.