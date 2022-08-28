The Unlikely Star Of The 2022 VMAs' Cameras Has Twitter Cracking All The Jokes

The 2022 MTV VMA's just got underway and it didn't take long before social media began obsessing over the different Easter eggs celebrities began dropping throughout the night.

Held at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, the 2022 MTV VMA's are hosted this year by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow. But while the three hosts are guaranteed to be some of the most talked about stars of the night, it wasn't long into the show before fans began noticing fellow celebrities in the audience and the hints they were dropping — whether in outfits or shady looks. And from there, it didn't take long for fans to start talking on social media. Like Taylor Swift's surprise appearance on the red carpet, to her dance moves during Lizzo's performance, to Lil Nas X and his feather-tiered skirt and headdress — all winning over fans and social media quickly.

But while social media fans have been obsessing over spotting different musicians in the audience during the award show, there has been one unsuspecting celebrity — with no background in music — that has stolen the show on Twitter and become the star of the 2022 VMA's camera.