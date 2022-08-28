Addison Rae's Mom Overshadowed Her At The 2022 VMAs In A Truly Wild Way

Aside from being a TikTok sensation, Addison Rae has been in the news for a number of reasons in recent years. First, was her bizarre relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, who's several years older than she is, and then there is her family drama, which has caused quite the stir and does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

In July, Page Six reported that Rae's father Monty Lopez was previously in a five-month affair with a 25-year-old named Renée Ash. People would later confirm that Lopez and his wife Sheri Easterling were, in fact, no longer together. "They've been separated for a year," a source told the outlet. This revelation was soon followed by more drama, as Rae unfollowed both of her parents on Instagram, per Cosmopolitan. There's no doubt that the TikToker did this to distance herself from the drama — or so she thought.

Amid the chaos, however, Easterling caught the public's attention, as she has seemingly moved on to a new relationship that she debuted at the VMAs.