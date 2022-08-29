The Tragic Death Of Sopranos Star Bob LuPone

Besides his "Sopranos" character, Bob LuPone played an iconic Broadway role: Zach in the original 1976 run of "A Chorus Line." While he wasn't meant to play the character at first, instead being cast as Al, LuPone persuaded the show's director to upgrade him to the lead role, according to TMZ. The decision paid off, as LuPone received a nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical at that year's Tony Awards. LuPone would go on to co-found the Manhattan Class Company in 1986, which would later become the MCC Theater.

LuPone reflected on his theater career in a 2019 interview with the company, saying, "There's no better life. Despite the cost, there's no better life than a life in theatre in New York City, with the community, with the ups and downs, with the fullness of life and creativity that you experience. Both positive and negative, with the joys and sorrows of inspiration."

Several fellow actors have paid their respects to LuPone, with Amber Tamblyn tweeting, "Sending love and light to Bob and his family and all those at MCC he left behind, especially [co-founders] Will and Bernie. A tough day for the theater community." LuPone is survived by his wife Virginia, son Orlando, and younger sister, fellow Broadway legend Patti, as well as their brother William. A full tribute to the actor and producer can be found on the MCC Theater website.