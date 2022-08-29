Nicki Swift Asks: Which Is Your Favorite Dating Reality Series? — Exclusive Survey

There has never been a better (or worse) time to be a die-hard romantic. Because, in the 21st century, love is in the air. Everywhere you look around, it's on the apps and in the bars. Oh, and a hot tip for all you single ladies, it's in the aisles of Home Depot. But for those who like to get their flirt fix on while lounging about in front of the TV, there are dating reality shows. And what a choice!

People fall in love naked, blind, and dressed as beasts. Some flash their flesh and get down on a sunny island, while others prefer to find love in the jungle. Many camera-hungry and love-starved singletons battle it out to win a single date, or just head straight down the aisle without bothering to even meet their spouse first. Some cynics believe reality dating shows are entirely fake, but haters always gonna hate, especially when it comes to love. Sometimes love wins and proves the haters wrong, like the reality TV couples who met on set and are still together.

Whatever your passion poison is, there's a dating reality series for you. Nicki Swift asked readers to choose the dating series they are most in love with. The votes are in, and there's a firm fan favorite.