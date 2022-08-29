Nicki Swift Asks: Which Is Your Favorite Dating Reality Series? — Exclusive Survey
There has never been a better (or worse) time to be a die-hard romantic. Because, in the 21st century, love is in the air. Everywhere you look around, it's on the apps and in the bars. Oh, and a hot tip for all you single ladies, it's in the aisles of Home Depot. But for those who like to get their flirt fix on while lounging about in front of the TV, there are dating reality shows. And what a choice!
People fall in love naked, blind, and dressed as beasts. Some flash their flesh and get down on a sunny island, while others prefer to find love in the jungle. Many camera-hungry and love-starved singletons battle it out to win a single date, or just head straight down the aisle without bothering to even meet their spouse first. Some cynics believe reality dating shows are entirely fake, but haters always gonna hate, especially when it comes to love. Sometimes love wins and proves the haters wrong, like the reality TV couples who met on set and are still together.
Whatever your passion poison is, there's a dating reality series for you. Nicki Swift asked readers to choose the dating series they are most in love with. The votes are in, and there's a firm fan favorite.
Reality dating series fans want to win a red rose
Nicki Swift surveyed 582 dating reality series fans and asked them to vote for their favorite. Scoring 30.24% of the votes, there was one clear winner. 176 viewers can't get enough of "The Bachelor," even after 26 seasons. "Why are millions of people so riveted by this spectacle of cattiness, humiliation, and general female degradation played out against a backdrop of cheesy 'Dream Date' cliches?" a Washington Post critic asked following the premiere in 2002. Little did they know what was to follow in its wake.
When the first season of "Married At First Sight" aired, people thought the contestants were nuts. However, 122 of our respondents disagree. 20.96% of them can't get enough of watching two total strangers meet for the first time at the aisle. Meanwhile, 17.70% prefer their reality romance to come with a side of tiny thongs and spray tans, hence 103 people voting for "Love Island."
12.54% of survey takers believe in the adage, "Love is Blind," with 73 fans showing appreciation for Nick and Vanessa Lachey's wedded words of wisdom on Netflix. "Temptation Island" is in fifth place with a paltry 9.62% of the votes. In last place with 52 votes is "Too Hot To Handle," as 8.93% of responding dating reality series fans enjoy watching sexy singles desperate to get it on mingle in an attempt to keep their zippers up.