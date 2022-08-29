Amber Heard's Sister Is Seeing Red Over Johnny Depp's 2022 VMAs Appearance

Amber Heard's sister, Whitney Heard, is lashing out at Johnny Depp and MTV Video Music Awards, following the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star's surprise cameo at the August 28th ceremony. Days before the show, TMZ confirmed that the actor was set to make his first major public appearance since the defamation trial against Amber.

Depp made do on his promise to return to the VMA stage, but his appearance was virtual. Attendees, and at-home viewers, were treated to an augmented version of the entertainer – as his head was digitally placed atop a giant Moonperson. "You know what? I needed the work," Depp said, as the Moonperson appeared on stage (per The Hollywood Reporter). The brief moment was followed by a commercial break, after which, Depp returned to the stage and told the audience, "Hey, VMAs, let's get back to the f***ing music, shall we?"

In a later appearance, Depp continued to poke fun at himself and suggested that he was open to appearing at other events. "I just want you guys to know that I'm available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need." Now, Amber's sister Whitney is sharing her thoughts on Depp's return to the spotlight and is not holding back her words.