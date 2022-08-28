Johnny Depp's Confusing Appearance At The 2022 VMAs Has Twitter Seething

Twitter was not here for Johnny Depp. Shortly after he appeared on the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards stage, fans took to the social media platform to share their feelings and, well... let's just say that the reception has not been warm.

Many made fun of Depp's supposed "big comeback," saying they were unimpressed by his stunt. "Imagine being a Johnny Depp fan who has been calling this Depp's big #VMAs comeback when all it is is his face projected on a helmet. SO Embarrassing," one viewer wrote. "'Johnny Depp's big comeback' and it made no noise...not a single scream, not a single clap, NOTHING!" criticized another. Meanwhile, there were also viewers who ridiculed MTV for even giving Depp a platform, considering the many revelations made about him in the past few years. "honestly f*** the VMA's for including Johnny Depp. the entire crowd of Amber's industry peers are cheering for her abuser. it makes me sick," one fan tweeted. "I started off the night being so mad and upset that Johnny Depp was attending the #VMAs. But now I'm genuinely cracking up because how embarrassing for him and he is being DRAGGED and I'm here for it," said another.

While Depp seems enthusiastic about getting his career back on track, Hollywood execs don't think it will be too easy for him. "I don't think he will ever be who he was," an anonymous source told People. Still, there's still a possibility that "Depp will do well" because of his fanbase. "His fans are very loyal and vocal and all know he is far from perfect."