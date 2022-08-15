Johnny Depp's Career Revival Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down

"La Favorite" will not be the only European project in Johnny Depp's future. According to Page Six, Depp announced on August 15 that he will direct "Modigliani," a film based on the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, originally written as a play by Dennis McIntyre. He will also serve as its co-producer alongside Al Pacino and Barry Navidi. There is no word, however, on whether he will star in the film.

"The saga of Mr. Modigliani's life is one that I'm incredibly honored, and truly humbled, to bring to the screen," Depp told The Hollywood Reporter. "It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph — a universally human story all viewers can identify with."

Although Depp may not be as well known for his directing chops, he did direct another feature film in 1997, "The Brave," which he also co-wrote and starred in alongside legendary actor Marlon Brando in one of his final film roles. Variety states that Modigliani "long considered by himself a critical and commercial failure," and that the film itself will focus on the artist as he "navigates a turbulent and eventful 48 hours that will become a turning point in his life, ultimately solidifying his reputation as an artistic legend." No doubt that many viewers will see much of Depp in his lead character.