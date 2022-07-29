Johnny Depp's Latest Career Move Proves To Be More Than Profitable

Johnny Depp didn't waste any time following that spectacle of a defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard to remind people he's a man of many talents. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star quickly proved he still takes his music career quite seriously. Making a surprise appearance in late May at a Jeff Beck concert in London, Depp and the British rocker, longtime pals, have been touring across Europe all summer, per The Guardian. Depp and Beck's joint album, "18," dropped on July 15. Depp mused of the endeavor, "It's an extraordinary honor to play and write music with Jeff, one of the true greats and someone I am now privileged enough to call my brother."

Reportedly, one of the 13 tracks on the record, "Sad Motherf***in' Parade," is about Depp's high-profile trial against Heard. As the "Edward Scissorhands" star sings on the self-written headbanger, "If I had a dime, it wouldn't reach your hand ... Snitches were bragging 'bout the fools they took," per Genius.

In further musical news, Depp's own band, the Hollywood Vampires, announced a new world tour starting in June 2023, with Depp reuniting with bandmates Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, and Tommy Henriksen after a pandemic-induced hiatus. Even given this packed schedule, Depp recently showed off yet another creative talent he had up his sleeve — to much commercial success.