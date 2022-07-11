Is Johnny Depp Sending Amber Heard A Message With His Song Lyrics?

Could Johnny Depp be sending his former wife Amber Heard a message via song? It's certainly no secret that Depp and Heard don't get along, with their time in the courtroom becoming pretty infamous. The two have revealed pretty much every single detail about their troubling marriage in court cases, with the 2022 defamation trial between Depp and Heard going viral. That trial included plenty of shocking allegations from both parties, included repeated claims of domestic abuse.

Depp ended up winning the case, with Heard ordered to pay her ex-husband $10.3 million, according to Courthouse News Service. Heard has since called for a retrial, per The Guardian, as well as sharing her true thoughts on the jury's decision in a bombshell TV interview. "I actually understand," she said of the verdict. "[Johnny Depp] was a beloved character and people feel they know them. He's a fantastic actor. Again, how could they after listening to three and a half weeks of the testimony of how I was a non-credible person, not believe a word that comes out of my mouth," she added to Savannah Guthrie during the candid NBC News interview.

But now, it seems like Depp may be having his say and getting his words out there via a different medium...