Is Johnny Depp Sending Amber Heard A Message With His Song Lyrics?
Could Johnny Depp be sending his former wife Amber Heard a message via song? It's certainly no secret that Depp and Heard don't get along, with their time in the courtroom becoming pretty infamous. The two have revealed pretty much every single detail about their troubling marriage in court cases, with the 2022 defamation trial between Depp and Heard going viral. That trial included plenty of shocking allegations from both parties, included repeated claims of domestic abuse.
Depp ended up winning the case, with Heard ordered to pay her ex-husband $10.3 million, according to Courthouse News Service. Heard has since called for a retrial, per The Guardian, as well as sharing her true thoughts on the jury's decision in a bombshell TV interview. "I actually understand," she said of the verdict. "[Johnny Depp] was a beloved character and people feel they know them. He's a fantastic actor. Again, how could they after listening to three and a half weeks of the testimony of how I was a non-credible person, not believe a word that comes out of my mouth," she added to Savannah Guthrie during the candid NBC News interview.
But now, it seems like Depp may be having his say and getting his words out there via a different medium...
Did Johnny Depp write two songs about Amber Heard?
Johnny Depp may have taken a page from Taylor Swift's book, as rumors are swirling he may have put his real life into his music. The Times reviewed Depp's upcoming album, titled "18," with Jeff Beck, claiming Depp co-wrote two songs that appear to be about the trial and his former wife. One, titled "Sad Motherf****n' Parade," reportedly has Depp singing, "You're sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch" and "If I had a dime, it wouldn't reach your hand." Another song, titled, "This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr," reportedly features the line, "A thief is a thief ... I don't believe in humans anymore." Depp also supposedly sings in one song, "I think you've said enough for one motherf***king night." Notably, though, the star didn't name Heard by name, which means he's keeping everyone guessing right now if it's really all about his ex and their nasty court battle.
Depp appears to have turned to his music in the wake of the trial, even popping up on stage during a show with Beck in Sheffield, England, on May 29, just two days after being in court. The two performed a cover of the John Lennon song "Isolation," per Sky News, with Depp on guitar. Depp, of course, is no stranger to the music world, having previously teamed up with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry to form Hollywood Vampires.
