Amber Heard Says She Has All The Receipts On Johnny Depp's Abuse

Johnny Depp may have come out on top in the court battle against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, but she's still continuing to claim that her ex-husband abused her. After losing to Depp in the six-week defamation trial, Heard wrote a lengthy post on Instagram that stated she was "heartbroken that the mountain of evidence was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway" of Depp. She added that the verdict was a "setback" for women and "the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."

A few weeks after the trial, the "Aquaman" actor appeared on TODAY, where Heard opened up about the impact Depp's loyal fans had on her. "Every single day I passed for three, four, sometimes six blocks, city blocks lined with people holding signs saying 'burn the witch,' 'death to Amber,'" she explained of Depp's die-hard fans who waited outside the courthouse to catch a glimpse of the star during the trial in Virginia. "After three and a half weeks, I took the stand and saw just a courtroom packed full of Captain Jack Sparrow fans who were vocal, energized."

Heard and her legal team reportedly have plans to appeal the verdict, though some legal experts tell Newsweek that her recent interviews may hinder her chance at potentially winning an appeal, even though attorney Jeff Law says it may help "with her image in the court of public opinion." However, that hasn't stopped Heard from continuing to speak out.