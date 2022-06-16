A Juror Is Sharing Head-Turning Revelations About The Johnny Depp Amber Heard Trial

The Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard trial was one for the books. As fans know, the former couple battled it out in a six-week court battle in Virginia, and ultimately, Depp came out on top. Both parties released statements following the verdict, with Heard sharing hers on Instagram. The actor said that she was "heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband."

Following the trial, Heard also spoke with Savannah Guthrie on "Today," where she detailed how much of an effect Depp's loyal fans had on her, stating that they made her feel "less than human." She continued, "Every single day I passed for three, four, sometimes six blocks, city blocks lined with people holding signs saying 'burn the b****' [and] 'death to Amber,'" and in court, Depp's fans were "vocal and energized." And at the end of the day, even though she didn't come out on top in the trial, Heard said she stands "​​by every word of my testimony."

While Heard feels like she should have won the trial since she was the victim, many people have been wondering what was going through the juror's heads during the trial and why they ultimately sided with Depp on most counts. For the first time since the trial ended, one of the jurors is speaking out, and he doesn't have many nice things to say about the "Pineapple Express" star.