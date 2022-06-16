A Juror Is Sharing Head-Turning Revelations About The Johnny Depp Amber Heard Trial
The Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard trial was one for the books. As fans know, the former couple battled it out in a six-week court battle in Virginia, and ultimately, Depp came out on top. Both parties released statements following the verdict, with Heard sharing hers on Instagram. The actor said that she was "heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband."
Following the trial, Heard also spoke with Savannah Guthrie on "Today," where she detailed how much of an effect Depp's loyal fans had on her, stating that they made her feel "less than human." She continued, "Every single day I passed for three, four, sometimes six blocks, city blocks lined with people holding signs saying 'burn the b****' [and] 'death to Amber,'" and in court, Depp's fans were "vocal and energized." And at the end of the day, even though she didn't come out on top in the trial, Heard said she stands "by every word of my testimony."
While Heard feels like she should have won the trial since she was the victim, many people have been wondering what was going through the juror's heads during the trial and why they ultimately sided with Depp on most counts. For the first time since the trial ended, one of the jurors is speaking out, and he doesn't have many nice things to say about the "Pineapple Express" star.
Juror calls Amber Heard ice cold
One of the jurors in the Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard trial is speaking out. The juror in question spoke to "Good Morning America" on June 6, and he didn't hold anything back. ABC blocked the juror's name and juror number for privacy reasons but shared several quotes that paints Heard in a bad light. "The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury — all of us were very uncomfortable," he told the outlet. "She would answer one question, and she would be crying, and then two seconds later, she would turn ice cold." He also said that he and other jurors called Heard's waterworks "crocodile tears," implying that they were fake or insincere.
In addition, the juror said that he and most of the other jurors felt like Heard was actually the "aggressor," and they found it difficult to believe parts of her side of the story, which "didn't add up." He also touched on how he and the other jurors felt about Depp's testimony, noting that it was "more believable" and his "emotional state was very stable."
According to Time, Heard and her team plan to appeal the verdict. With the legal process being the way that it is, it would likely be a drawn-out process that could take years to go through the system. Experts are split on whether or not they think Heard has a chance at winning the appeal.