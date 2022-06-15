Amber Heard Is Still Defending Her 2018 Op-Ed After Johnny Depp Trial

Despite a jury ruling that Amber Heard defamed Johnny Depp in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed, she continues to defend and deny it. Heard, who's an outspoken supporter of the #MeToo movement, wrote that she'd faced the "culture's wrath" for speaking out about being a victim of "sexual violence." Following her trial defeat, Heard tweeted that the verdict "sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated." She shared she was "disappointed" and "heartbroken" by the outcome.

The actor sat down for an exclusive "Today" interview, where she maintained her Washington Post article wasn't about her ex. Savannah Guthrie asked Heard if she'd wanted the op-ed to result in Depp being "canceled" and losing his career. "Of course not. It wasn't about him," she replied. Heard claimed that she'd employed "teams of lawyers" to comb through what she had written to ensure it didn't involve Depp and didn't defame him in any way.

"You know what? The op-ed was about me loaning my voice to a bigger cultural conversation that we were having at the time," Heard insisted. Meanwhile, the interview set Twitter alight. "Why is her PR team & Lawyers allowing her to continue defaming him? Anyone know? This all feels off...like something is going on in the background. She seems perfectly comfortable with continuing the defamation? How? I don't get it... anyone?" one commenter asked.