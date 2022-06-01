The Real Reason Johnny Depp Won't Receive A $15 Million Check From Amber Heard - Exclusive

After weeks of battling it out in court, the seven member jury has officially decided that Amber Heard defamed Johnny Depp.

On June 1, the judge announced that the seven-member jury found the "Aquaman" actor liable for defaming Depp in the 2018 op-ed piece she wrote for The Washington Post, in which she referred to herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." CNN notes that the jury came to the conclusion that three of the statements in the piece were defamatory. They awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, totaling $15 million. "We are grateful, so grateful, to the jury for their careful deliberation, to the judge and the court staff who have devoted an enormous amount of time and resources towards this case," Depp's attorney, Camille Vasquez, said in the trial's aftermath.

But it wasn't just a pay day for Depp — Heard also won $2 million in compensatory damages for her countersuit against the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor. She claimed that her ex-husband had also defamed her on several occasions, but the jury found that he had done it only once through his lawyer, hence the monetary compensation. Of the decision, Heard wrote on social media, "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband."

While the money involved is far from the amount both parties had been seeking (Depp sued for $50 million while Heard countersued for $100 million), legal experts reveal that no one will be paying anyone just yet.