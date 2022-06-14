Amber Heard Opens Up About The Disturbing Impact Johnny Depp's Fans Had On Her

The Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard trial was unforgettable, to say the least. It's not every day that you get to see two Hollywood stars face off in a televised court case, making it incredibly rare and super intriguing to watch. But now, in the era of social media, fans can not only watch the trial, but weigh in. TikTok exploded with videos about the trial — most of which seemed to be pro-Depp and anti-Heard. The New York Times even coined it "TikTok's Amber Heard Hate Machine."

Depps fans turned out in person for the trial too. Hundreds of them camped outside of the Virginia courtroom in hopes of catching a glimpse of the star (per the New York Post). Many also took to Twitter to weigh in on the trial and slam Heard in the process. "I'm actually glad Johnny Depp won. Amber is a full on psycho. If you've not seen all the evidence then you can't say anything because oh my god is it just mind boggling how someone can be so narcissistic," one person stated. "Then all the narcs unite and support her together." Another person wrote, "I think it's hypocritical of Amber Heard to claim she has no money to pay Johnny Depp and the charities she used for clout but can afford a YSL purse, a private jet, pr team and a 22k a month mansion."

Now, Heard is speaking out on what affect Depp's fans had on her.