Amber Heard's Sister Finally Breaks Her Silence Following Johnny Depp Verdict
The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial was one for the books. The former couple faced off in court for six weeks as Depp sued Heard for defamation after she penned an op-ed for the Washington Post in 2018 that alleged abuse. In turn, Heard countersued Depp for $100 million. Ultimately, Depp came out on top, and a jury awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. (However, thanks to Virginia law, he can only collect $350,000 in punitive damages.) Heard had a minor victory in the trial, which awarded her $2 million — a small drop in the bucket compared to Depp (via NBC News).
Following the verdict, Depp released a statement on Instagram, and so did Heard. Of course, Heard's words were not as upbeat as her ex's. "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words," she wrote. "I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex husband." Heard also added that she's "disappointed with what this verdict means for other women," as she called the verdict a "setback."
Through it all, Heard had few supporters compared to Depp, one being her sister, Whitney Henriquez. Henriquez testified on Heard's behalf, stating that she witnessed Depp abuse her sister, per CNN. "Johnny had already grabbed Amber by the hair with one hand and was whacking her repeatedly in the face with the other," she said in court. Now, she's speaking out again.
Whitney Henriquez stands in solidarity with Amber Heard
Amber Heard's sister, Whitney Henriquez, is speaking out following Heard's loss in court. Just days after the verdict, Henriquez took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the matter. Henriquez's photo included a plain black box with white text that read: "#istandwithamberheard." To accompany the image, she included a lengthy caption to express her feelings. "I still stand with you, sissy. Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can't speak to the things that happen behind closed doors," she wrote.
Henriquez added that they knew it would be an "uphill battle" in court, but she was still "honored" to testify on Heard's behalf. "I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side," Henriquez wrote. She also expressed regret that Heard did not get the outcome they had hoped for, but stated that she would be "forever" by Heard's side.
According to NBC News, Heard plans to appeal the verdict in hopes of a different outcome. However, legal experts tell the outlet that it's unlikely that Heard will come out on top. "It's absolutely a long shot," defamation lawyer Jeff Lewis told the outlet. Following the initial Instagram post after the trial, Heard has not made any other comments.