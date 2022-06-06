Amber Heard's Sister Finally Breaks Her Silence Following Johnny Depp Verdict

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial was one for the books. The former couple faced off in court for six weeks as Depp sued Heard for defamation after she penned an op-ed for the Washington Post in 2018 that alleged abuse. In turn, Heard countersued Depp for $100 million. Ultimately, Depp came out on top, and a jury awarded him $10 million in ​​compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. (However, thanks to Virginia law, he can only collect $350,000 in punitive damages.) Heard had a minor victory in the trial, which awarded her $2 million — a small drop in the bucket compared to Depp (via NBC News).

Following the verdict, Depp released a statement on Instagram, and so did Heard. Of course, Heard's words were not as upbeat as her ex's. "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words," she wrote. "I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex husband." Heard also added that she's "disappointed with what this verdict means for other women," as she called the verdict a "setback."

Through it all, Heard had few supporters compared to Depp, one being her sister, Whitney Henriquez. Henriquez testified on Heard's behalf, stating that she witnessed Depp abuse her sister, per CNN. "Johnny had already grabbed Amber by the hair with one hand and was whacking her repeatedly in the face with the other," she said in court. Now, she's speaking out again.