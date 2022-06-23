Johnny Depp Proves His Music Career Is Back On The Right Track

With the Amber Heard defamation trial behind him, Johnny Depp is determined to get his career back on track — starting with music.

Despite spending most of his career as an actor, music is Depp's first love. In fact, as CBS News reported back in 2011, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star left school at 15 in the hopes of becoming a rockstar. However, Depp ultimately found fame when he pivoted into acting. For that, he has Nicholas Cage to thank. As he told Oprah Winfrey in 2004, by 1983, he was "basically an unemployed musician," and began applying for jobs. "Nick suggested that I meet his agent, because he felt I should be an actor," he explained. That said, acting was far from something he'd considered prior to Cage's suggestion. Quite the contrary, Depp told Winfrey that he only agreed to try out of desperation. "I just thought, well ... you know, at this point, I'll do anything. I've just got to pay the rent," he revealed. Luckily for Depp, acting panned out pretty well. However, music has continued to be his primary passion over the years, and he makes a point of keeping both separate. In 2015, he said, "I hate the idea, 'come see me play the guitar because you've seen me in 12 movies' ... You want the people who are listening to the music to only be interested in the music," per The Guardian.

Well, for those who are fans of the music, Depp just made an exciting announcement.