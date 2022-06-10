Johnny Depp's Career Shows More Signs Of Getting Back On Track

There are moments in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial that nobody will forget. Claims of bed pooping and finger amputating. Harrowing accounts of sexual and physical childhood abuse. Allegations of domestic violence. Accusations and admissions of drug and alcohol abuse. It was a grueling and publicly humiliating ordeal. Still, after six weeks, the verdict in the Depp vs. Heard trial was finally in.

Overall, it was victory for Depp. Heard was ordered to pay him $15 million over a Washington Post op-ed she wrote about being the survivor of sexual violence. However, it wasn't a complete loss for her, as Depp was ordered to pay Heard $2 million after the jury ruled in favor on one of her countersuit charges. But neither side really won. Realistically, Depp will never receive $15 million from Heard. And, after dragging each other over the coals, many predicted the actors' careers were done and dusted.

"In the industry, they've both now aired such soiled laundry that it will be difficult, for a while anyway, to place them in something that intends to invite a wide audience," a Hollywood exec told Vanity Fair. Another said the trial "just felt gross to watch," and it would take time to see if they'd be employable again and "whether or not the public will care." However, Depp reportedly hoped to get back to business as usual immediately after the trial. And, proving it's a man's man's world, Depp's career already shows signs of getting back on track.