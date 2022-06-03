Johnny Depp's Career Faces Grim Prediction From Industry Sources Despite Legal Victory

Johnny Depp used to be most well-known for his eccentric style and impeccable acting skills, but now that has all been shoved to the wayside in favor of his part in one of the most infamous court cases in recent history. Whether you care or don't care about the results, it is undeniable that the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation lawsuit has become a cultural phenomenon. Everyone from Joy Behar to Joe Rogan has their own take on this case.

But after all, in the eyes of Depp's team, getting the public's attention on the alleged defamatory statements made by Heard about Depp was the whole point. Even though it is relatively difficult to win a defamation case, most have suspected that Depp's goal was to use the spectacle of the lawsuit to win back the court of public opinion. By sharing his side of the story and clearing his name in a court of law, he could hopefully get his career back on track.

Somewhat surprisingly, Depp actually ended up winning and was awarded $15 million by the jury! So that means "Pirates of the Caribbean 6" and the absolute restoration of Depp as Hollywood's leading man, right? Well, industry experts suggest that it's not as simple as that.