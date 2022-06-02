Joy Behar's Take On The Johnny Depp Amber Heard Verdict Has Viewers Steaming Mad

The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial proved to be one of the hottest Hollywood trials in recent memory and people at home got to follow along with the cameras in the courtroom. As most know, Depp sued Heard for defamation over an op-ed that she wrote about being a victim of domestic abuse. Depp sought $50 million in damages, while Heard counter-sued Depp for $100 million. The duo faced off in a six-week trial, which was held at a courthouse in Virginia (per NBC).

After a few days of deliberation, jurors reached a verdict in favor of Depp. According to USA Today, they suggested Heard pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damage and $5 million in punitive damages, but Virginia law only allows up to $350,000 for punitive damages. In turn, jurors awarded Heard $2 million after Depp's ex-lawyer called the whole thing a hoax. Following his victory, Depp released a lengthy statement on Instagram. "Speaking the truth was something I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me," he wrote in the post, adding, "I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that." Heard also released a statement of her own. "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words," she said on Instagram. "I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband."

People have been sharing their take on the verdict, including Joy Behar, who has a pretty unpopular opinion, it seems.