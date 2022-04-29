Former Agent Makes Bold Claim About Johnny Depp's Acting Career

As if it wasn't messy enough the first time, Johnny Depp's second libel suit surrounding his relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard is getting all sorts of messy, again. As Depp's long-awaited trial against Heard, which finally started on April 11, continues in the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom, Depp's team is winding down its testimony, and Heard could take the stand as soon as May 2, according to Deadline.

Depp had previously filed a defamation lawsuit surrounding Heard's accusations of domestic abuse against him, though Heard was not a defendant in that case. That case was against The Sun, the Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid that called Depp a "wife-beater." Depp lost the case in 2020, per BBC, with the judge finding the information in the article to be "substantially true." Depp's attempt to appeal was refused, so now he's suing Heard specifically. The case is over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post that Depp believes implied that he abused her. Though she tried to get the case dismissed, Depp refused and she countersued for twice as much money.

As the trial continues, Depp's former agent is now making a claim that, if proven true, could significantly help prove one of Depp's allegations: that Heard's accusations of his domestic abuse have negatively impacted his career.